Vikings WR Harvin sent home from rookie symposium due to illness

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Percy Harvin was sent home from the NFL Rookie Symposium after becoming ill, organizers said Monday.
Age: 21
Height: 5-11 Weight: 192
College: Florida
Experience: Rookie
Harvin, a wide receiver from the University of Florida, reported for the start of the symposium Sunday afternoon, but after notifying the medical staff that he wasn't feeling well, it was recommended that he return home. Harvin was officially excused by organizers.
Symposium officials said that all 256 draft picks had reported Sunday.
This is the second time that Harvin has become ill after traveling this offseason. He missed the Vikings' initial rookie minicamp in May when he was hospitalized for a virus and severe dehydration after vomiting on a flight from Florida to Atlanta on his way to Minnesota.