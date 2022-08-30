Vikings waiving QB Kellen Mond after one season in Minnesota

Kellen Mond won't get a second season in Minnesota.

The Vikings are waiving the 2021 third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source informed of the situation.

Mond sported positive traits at Texas A&M, and the thought on draft night suggested he might eventually take over for Kirk Cousins. But Mond struggled mightily as a rookie, quickly landing in Mike Zimmer's doghouse. Those issues continued into this offseason and preseason, where he didn't show enough against opponents' third- and fourth-string players for the new brass to keep him around.

We often see new regimes move on from young players they weren't as high on. The Vikings front office signaled the likely end of Mond's time in Minnesota when it traded for backup Nick Mullens last week.

Given the pre-draft evaluations, Mond should find a place on a practice squad in the NFL, where he can work on developing out of the spotlight.