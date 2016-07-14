Vikings, U.S. Bank Stadium officials propose bird study

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, U.S. Bank Stadium's glass facades, meant to be one of the architectural focal points of the new building, could be a danger to birds heading along the Mississippi River migratory flyway who don't see the glass and end up thumping into the building. While this isn't a new debate -- lawmakers had long-suggested a special glass or glass cover that warns birds of the coming obstruction -- the team and the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority proposed paying $150,000 each to "design, research, observe, monitor, analyze, and assess the potential impact of the stadium on bird mortality due to bird collisions."