Vikings trade of Stefon Diggs to Buffalo worked out for both teams as Justin Jefferson shines

Published: Nov 11, 2022 at 08:14 AM
Kevin Patra

Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings traded star receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo for the No. 22 overall pick, which the Vikes used on wideout Justin Jefferson out of LSU.

The trade worked out swimmingly for both clubs. Diggs has dominated alongside Josh Allen, earning a league-high 413 targets while gobbling up 3,617 yards and 25 TDs. Meanwhile, Jefferson enjoyed a record-breaking rookie season and leads the NFL with 3,883 yards since 2020 to go along with 20 touchdowns.

Ahead of Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Vikings -- the first time Diggs will face his former club -- there is mutual admiration between the two wideouts.

"It's hard not to pay attention," Diggs said of Jefferson, via the Associated Press. "When you're one of the receivers in the league playing at a high level, you won't be able to not see other guys playing at a high level."

Said Jefferson: "I just love the way he carries himself. ... He wants to be out there making plays for his team, and I can't argue that. I got to talk to him more after we (were) traded, and got to really know each other. I definitely love him as a person and respect his game, and only want the best for him."

Both wideouts have fit seamlessly into their offenses, with each being able to win in one-on-one matchups. Jefferson and Diggs rank first and second in receiving yards versus man coverage since 2020, per Next Gen Stats. Jefferson has 1,468 yards, and Diggs 1,369 yards versus man.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins said that replacing Diggs with Jefferson improved both teams.

"I think Stefon felt that he was wanting a different opportunity, and I think his production in Buffalo would suggest that's worked out very well for him. It was tough to lose him," Cousins said. "But being able to get Justin sort of made it sting a little less with the way Justin's played."

The big question in Sunday's reunion is whether Diggs will be catching passes from Allen, who hasn't practiced this week due to an elbow injury. If he can't play, Case Keenum, who famously connected with Diggs on The Minneapolis Miracle back in the 2017 postseason, would get the start.

Keenum, who has played on seven teams, isn't making a big deal about potentially facing his former club.

"I've played a lot of my former teams before, that's what happens when you have a lot of former teams," Keenum quipped.

