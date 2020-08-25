Around the NFL

Vikings to play first two 2020 home games at U.S. Bank Stadium without fans in attendance

Published: Aug 25, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Add the Minnesota Vikings to the growing list of teams that won't be able to host fans this September.

The organization announced Tuesday its first two home games of the 2020 season will be played without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vikings are scheduled to host Green Bay on Sunday, Sept. 13. The Week 1 matchup in Minnesota is a first between the longtime division rivals. On Sept. 27, the Titans will play at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time.

"Over the past several months, we have collaborated with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the NFL, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Vikings home games," a Vikings statement read. "We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide fan access with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff members and the broader community. Ultimately, public health is our top priority.

"Based on our conversations and the current Minnesota Department of Health guidelines that specify an indoor venue capacity of 250, we have determined it is not the right time to welcome fans back to U.S. Bank Stadium. As a result, the first two Vikings home games on Sunday, Sept. 13, and Sunday, Sept. 27, will be closed to the public. We will continue to work with the appropriate officials on our plans with the hope of bringing fans back in a safe manner later this season."

A number of teams have made similar announcements regarding their initial home games. Some, however, still plan to host fans at a reduced capacity. It's a disparity that doesn't sit well with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.

"Other than the comfort level of being in your own stadium, and we haven't traveled yet in this pandemic so I don't know what that's totally going to be like," Zimmer said last week. "So I guess that would be the only thing as far as playing in the field I think it's just normal football now. I think there are some unfair things going on around it as far as some teams can have fans and some teams can't. So I think there is a competitive disadvantage in some of those areas."

Related Content

Seattle Seahawks tight end Tyrone Swoopes (46) runs during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday Dec. 29, 2019 in Seattle. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 26-21. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The Eagles are signing free-agent tight end Tyrone Swoopes, Ian Rapoport reported. Keep track of Tuesday's injury and roster news right here.
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) defends during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Budda Baker, Cardinals agree to 4-year, $59 million extension

The Arizona Cardinals are making Budda Baker the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Baker is set to sign a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $33.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Cowboys not expected to pursue free-agent S Earl Thomas 
news

Cowboys not expected to pursue free-agent S Earl Thomas 

Free-agent safety Earl Thomas would love to play in Dallas. Unfortunately for him, the Cowboys are not expected to sign the former All-Pro, Ian Rapoport reports.
Broncos' Vic Fangio doesn't 'give a damn' about fan attendance inconsistency
news

Broncos' Vic Fangio doesn't 'give a damn' about fan attendance inconsistency

Some coaches have taken to complaining about the NFL's decision to let state and local authorities dictate how many fans will be in the stands this season. Others, like Denver's Vic Fangio, could give a hoot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

O.J. Howard shining at Bucs camp, gaining confidence alongside Gronkowski

Read any roundup of reporter notes from Buccaneers practice to open training camp, and they'll include some version of "O.J. Howard is a standout."
Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy not worried about lack of practice time
news

Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy not worried about lack of practice time

Jerry Jeudy's first NFL game is less than three weeks away but the rookie isn't worried about lack of preparation. "If you're not prepared when it's game day, you're not supposed to be out there," the Broncos wide receiver said.
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell watches from the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis. Goodell has signed a five-year contract extension to keep him as commissioner of the NFL through 2024. A memo from the NFL's compensation committee to team owners and obtained by The Associated Press confirms that Goodell and committee chairman Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, have signed the extension. Goodell took over for Paul Tagliabue in 2006. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell reaffirms he will 'support' players who kneel

When asked in the second part of his interview on Emmanuel Acho's Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" if he would support NFL players kneeling, Commissioner Roger Goodell stated: "Yes [I will support them]. We have never disciplined a single player for anything with the national anthem and in violation. And I don't intend to. And I will support them."
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand walks onto the field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
news

Former Seahawks CB Kemah Siverand apologizes 11 days after he was cut for violating team rules

Eleven days after making headlines for attempting to sneak a woman into the team facility, rookie CB Kemah Siverand issued an apology to the Seahawks, who cut him on Aug. 13 for violating team rules.
Zero players tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 12-20
news

Zero players tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 12-20

The NFL provided very encouraging update to its COVID-19 testing. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, announced Monday that from Aug. 12-20 there were 58,397 COVID-19 tests administered, including 23,260 to players. Zero players tested positive.
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit suffers torn Achilles; out for year

For the second straight year, the Cleveland Browns entered August hoping to see a draft pick out of LSU rise into the starting lineup in their secondary. That draft selection, safety Grant Delpit, is instead out for the season.
Pre-game activities before the start of the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Ravens will not have fans in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium for initial part of 2020 season

Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams that will begin the season without fans. The franchise announced Monday that games held inside M&T Bank Stadium will be sans spectators for "at least the initial part of the 2020 season."
