Around the NFL

Vikings take control of NFC North with win over Falcons

Published: Nov 29, 2015 at 08:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Minnesota Vikings (8-3) reclaimed first place in the NFC North, sending the reeling Atlanta Falcons (6-5) to a 20-10 defeat in Week 12. Here's what you need to know:

  1. Whereas the Packers have lost their identity with Aaron Rodgers struggling to move the ball with consistency, the Vikings have a winning formula with Adrian Peterson and a stout defense. The NFL's rushing leader, Peterson is hitting his stride for the stretch run, clearing 100 yards from scrimmage for the fifth time in the past six games. With 158 yards on Sunday, he moved into 18th place on the all-time list, passing Corey Dillon and Hall of Famers John Riggins and O.J. Simpson. Credit Minnesota's improved blocking, allowing Peterson to limit his negative plays while churning out 127 rushing yards per game over the past five weeks.
  1. The Falcons are still alive in a weak NFC wild-card field, but their season is on life support after their fifth loss in six games. The one strength they could count on week-in and week-out -- the Matt Ryan-to-Julio Jones connection -- was eliminated by Xavier Rhodes on Sunday.

Although Kyle Shanahan's offense force-feeds Jones near the line of scrimmage, Ryan's aerial attack has been held back by the lack of a downfield element. Roddy White has been a non-factor all season and Leonard Hankerson was inactive, leaving Ryan with Jones and a cast of misfits in the passing game. Ryan now has 10 turnovers versus 10 touchdowns in his last six games. He fell one game shy of tying the record for most consecutive starts with 250 or more yards passing (18).

  1. If the first-place Vikings have one overriding concern, it's that Teddy Bridgewater has taken too many hits over the past month. One of the NFL's most effective scramblers, Bridgewater must improve his timing on slides and throw-aways to protect his slight frame. On the flip side, it's encouraging that the Bridgewater-to-Kyle Rudolph connection is heating up. Freed up to run more pass routes of late, Rudolph has 159 yards on 13 receptions over the past two weeks.
  1. Anthony Barr has emerged as one of the NFL's most promising young linebackers. He picked up the slack with star safety Harrison Smith out of the lineup, forcing a pair of game-altering fumbles and hanging with Tevin Coleman deep down the sideline for a key pass breakup.
  1. This performance typified Coleman's up-and-down rookie season for Atlanta. The third-round pick's first 100-yard game came via a pair of long runs, but he couldn't move the chains with consistency, fumbled at the end of a 46-yard play, lost a short touchdown to a Tony Moeaki clipping penalty and failed to come down with a deep target in the fourth quarter.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Buzz: Devonta Freeman gives Saints 'good versatility' out of the backfield

Sean Payton has admired RB Devonta Freeman for years. With new Orleans an RB short, the Saints coach signed the former Falcons star in hopes of tapping into his versatility in the backfield.
news

Nick Foles would welcome Frank Reich reunion with Wentz injured, but 'I'm a Chicago Bear right now'

Could ﻿Nick Foles﻿ be called on once again to sub for ﻿Carson Wentz﻿? Currently with the Bears, Foles made it clear he wants to have involvement in a potential destination, if he is to be traded, and spoke highly of Indy's Frank Reich.
news

Vikings place three QBs, including Kirk Cousins, on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Minnesota Vikings placed quarterbacks ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to undergo foot surgery, miss 5-12 weeks

Carson Wentz will have surgery after all. Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters his starting quarterback will have his injured foot repaired Monday and miss 5-12 weeks.
news

Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith will miss 2-3 weeks with MCL sprain

﻿DeVonta Smith﻿, the Eagles' prized rookie receiver, will miss 2-3 weeks of training camp with a MCL sprain. If Smith indeed misses more than a week, he'll likely be out for the club's preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12.
news

Bucs watch Olympian Anna Cockrell, sister of CB Ross Cockrell, advance to 400-M hurdles finals

Buccaneers players gathered to watch Anna Cockrell, sister of CB ﻿﻿Ross Cockrell﻿, run in the semifinals of the women's 400-meter hurdles in the Tokyo Olympics. She rewarded them by finishing second in her heat and advancing to the finals.
news

Roundup: Giants HC Joe Judge says Saquon Barkley making 'tangible progress' in rehab

There remains no timetable for ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from a torn ACL that wiped out his 2020 campaign, but the star RB is making headway, according to Giants coach Joe Judge.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich returns to training camp after weeklong absence due to COVID-19

Training camp for the Indianapolis Colts opened with their first practice five days ago, but for head coach Frank Reich, things kick off today.
news

Belichick had 'good conversation' with N'Keal Harry about trade request: 'We have a good relationship'

N'Keal Harry's comments last week indicated that he wasn't going to burn bridges to force a trade out of New England. Bill Belichick affirmed that assumption Monday.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo at his best can beat out any rookie QB

Trey Lance will ultimately replace ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ as the 49ers starting quarterback. The Niners wouldn't have traded a yacht-load of draft capital unless they had faith in the rookie's transcendent talents. The question is when Lance will get the gig.
news

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman: 2021 is 'one of my most important seasons'

Mecole Hardman realizes that this season is a big opportunity for him as the Chiefs wide receiver hopes to gain the trust of quarterback Parick Mahomes and his coaches.
news

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, sister of Bears LB Robert Quinn, wins Olympic gold in 100-meter hurdles

Hours after breaking an Olympic record in the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinals, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn has won Olympic gold in Tokyo.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW