Vikings take control of NFC North with win over Falcons

Although Kyle Shanahan's offense force-feeds Jones near the line of scrimmage, Ryan's aerial attack has been held back by the lack of a downfield element. Roddy White has been a non-factor all season and Leonard Hankerson was inactive, leaving Ryan with Jones and a cast of misfits in the passing game. Ryan now has 10 turnovers versus 10 touchdowns in his last six games. He fell one game shy of tying the record for most consecutive starts with 250 or more yards passing (18).