Vikings six-time Pro Bowler Matt Blair dies at 70

Published: Oct 22, 2020 at 09:20 PM
Six-time Pro Bowler and Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor member Matt Blair has died at the age of 70.

Blair died Thursday, according to the team.

"Matt Blair was a great presence at Vikings events and a tremendous teammate long after playing. He embodied the best of what it means to be a Viking," said Vikings owner Mark Wilf in a statement. "Matt is a Ring of Honor player whose legacy will live on forever with the franchise and in the community he loved."

Blair, a linebacker, was drafted in the second round out of Iowa State in 1974 and played all 12 of his NFL autumns with the Vikings, racking up 1,452 tackles, per Minnesota -- which is second in team chronicle.

From 1977 to 1982, Blair made it to six consecutive Pro Bowls with a 1980 All-Pro selection. Possessing a nose for the ball, Blair totaled 16 career interceptions and 20 fumble recoveries.

In Blair's 12-season tenure with the Vikings, they went to the postseason seven times and played in two Super Bowls.

