Vikings sign punter Kluwe to six-year extension

Published: Oct 25, 2007 at 10:34 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings signed punter Chris Kluwe to a six-year deal on Thursday, extending his contract through the 2013 season.

Kluwe leads the NFL with 18 punts inside the 20-yard line this season and has averaged 44.2 yards per punt in the first six games. He would have become a free agent after this season.

"I'm glad to have it done," Kluwe said. "This is a great place to play. I enjoy being here. And I look forward to the rest of this year and the next six years to come."

Kluwe was cut by Seattle as a rookie in 2005 and claimed off waivers by the Vikings. He spent the first week and a half living in a hotel and wondering if he would make the team, but the Vikings ultimately settled on him over veteran Darren Bennett.

Kluwe was second in the NFC with a 44.1-yard average that year and has shown a strong leg despite needing knee surgery after his first season.

"We know the value of him to our football team," Vikings coach Brad Childress said. "We're glad to have him for an extended period of time."

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Thanksgiving/Black Friday fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 12 games

Matt Okada offers advice about who to start and who to avoid playing in Week 12's Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday games. How many Cowboys are must-starts?
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: My health is way more important than you 'winning your fantasy games'

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson missed the past six games with a hamstring injury and has consistently said he wouldn't return at 80 or 90 percent. The star wideout reiterated Tuesday that no amount of pressure will get him back until he's ready.
news

Patriots' Bill Belichick not ready to name Week 12 starting QB: 'I've told everybody to be ready to go'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't keen to publicly name a starting quarterback ahead of New England's Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants.
news

Joe Brady on first game as Bills OC: 'I just wanted him to be Josh Allen'

Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady discussed his first game as OC -- a 32-6 win over the New York Jets -- with reporters on Monday.