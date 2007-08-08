Vikings security guard found dead in motor home at training camp

Published: Aug 08, 2007 at 12:59 PM

MANKATO, Minn. -- A security guard for the Minnesota Vikings was found dead Wednesday in a motor home on the Minnesota State campus.

Frank Foster, 66, was a retired St. Paul police officer who had worked for the Vikings for 14 years. After Foster didn't show up for breakfast, emergency workers went to the motor home where he had been staying during training camp and found his body.

Police did not elaborate on the cause of death.

The Vikings ended their 9 a.m. practice about 45 minutes early and players gathered for a prayer before leaving the field.

"Frank was one of those guys who always had a smile on his face," center Matt Birk said. "You could tell he was content. When you hear news like that, it just floors you. My thoughts and prayers are with his family right now."

