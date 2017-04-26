Vikings' Sam Bradford not worried about extension

Around the NFL

Published: Apr 26, 2017

Most established quarterbacks don't go into the final season of their deal without consideration for a new one.

Sam Bradford is not like most established quarterbacks.

"Honestly, I try not to think about it too much just because I don't have a whole lot of control over it," Bradford said, via The Star-Tribune. "I come in here every day, trying to get better and be the best teammate and best quarterback I can be. And I think that's all I can really do."

Bradford told the newspaper he doesn't "believe" his representatives have had conversations with the Vikings about a contract extension.

With no accurate projection on Teddy Bridgewater available, this awkward middle school dance between Bradford and the Vikings is likely to continue. Of course they might need a quarterback beyond 2017 and should Bradford play well this year, he would be their No. 1 choice. He will also be far more expensive, having just turned 30 and carrying the pedigree of a former No. 1 overall pick.

The positive for Bradford is that even a performance slightly above replacement level in 2017 likely nets him another handsome payday. According to the salary-cap site Spotrac, Bradford has already played through $96 million in contracts and still has the second half of his two-year, $36 million deal to go. With the quarterback landscape still starving for adequate talent, the Vikings quarterback is rightfully looking at this as a potentially lucrative opportunity.

