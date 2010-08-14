Vikings rough up rookie QB Bradford, beat Rams

Published: Aug 14, 2010 at 04:22 PM

ST. LOUIS -- Sam Bradford took the field to a big ovation. Soon enough, reality sank in for the centerpiece of the Rams' rebuilding effort.

Bradford, the No. 1 overall draft pick, had an early case of the jitters, short-arming a pitch and bobbling a snap on his first two plays, looked poised while hitting four of his first five passes, then ended with an extended rough patch during the Minnesota Vikings' 28-7 preseason-opening victory Saturday night.

Sage Rosenfels, chasing Tarvaris Jackson for the Vikings' quarterback job while Brett Favre waffles on his future, threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns during the second quarter against the Rams' second-teamers and added a 71-yarder to Marko Mitchell in the third quarter, finishing 23-of-34 passing for 310 yards.

