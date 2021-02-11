Around the NFL

Vikings renegotiate Riley Reiff contract to give LT $1M bonus lost at end of season

Published: Feb 11, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Riley Reiff﻿ missed out on a contract incentive that would have given him a nice little boost to his pockets in 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Vikings ownership took a step this week to right a wrong brought about by the novel coronavirus. Minnesota renegotiated Reiff's contract and gave him a $1 million signing bonus, making up for the amount Reiff would have earned in a playing-time bonus had he been able to suit up in Week 17, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Reiff missed Week 17 because he had landed on the COVID-19 list.

What is a nice gesture could also be a parting gift. With the 2021 cap still uncertain due to the financial effects of the pandemic, but projections putting it within an uncertain range $175-185 million range, the Vikings are going to need to shed some salary to get under the cap. Like the Broncos did with ﻿A.J. Bouye﻿ on Wednesday, the Vikings could cut Reiff -- who carries the fourth-highest cap number on the team into 2021 -- before his $5 million roster bonus comes due in March.

Doing so would save the Vikings over $11 million, and with Reiff at 33 years old and in the final year of his deal, it seems almost too logical, especially if the cap lands on the lower side of that range and really presses Minnesota into cost-cutting action.

For now, Reiff remains a Viking, and he's $1 million wealthier after the pandemic initially robbed him of what would have been his rightfully earned bonus.

