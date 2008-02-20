Vikings release seven-year veteran safety Smith

Published: Feb 20, 2008 at 08:17 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Seven-year veteran safety Dwight Smith has been released by the Minnesota Vikings. He spent two seasons with the Vikings and becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Smith had four interceptions each year in Minnesota, including a 93-yard touchdown last November against the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants.

He had some disagreements with the coaching staff, though. He was also in the news a couple of times for off-the-field incidents. Coach Brad Childress says the Vikings are "going in a different direction."

Two of Minnesota's backup safeties, Mike Doss and Tank Williams, will also become free agents next week.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

