Vikings release DT Ayodele, agree to terms with OL Schwartz

Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 07:24 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have dumped another veteran starter, releasing nose tackle Remi Ayodele one unproductive season into a three-year contract.

Harrison: Free-agency winners/losers

Which teams have vastly improved in free agency? Which teams are dropping the ball? Elliot Harrison weighs in. More ...

The timing of Wednesday's move was curious, if coincidental, coming hours after the NFL's announcement of fines and suspensions for New Orleans Saints officials for their roles in the bounty program that rewarded players financially for trying to injure opponents.

Ayodele won a Super Bowl with the Saints at the end of the 2009 season and played three years for them before signing with the Vikings. The league has yet to issue discipline for specific players involved in the bounty program.

The Vikings also agreed to terms with Carolina offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, re-signed backup defensive tackle Fred Evans and signed running back Lex Hilliard on a busy, if not particularly splashy, day.

"Minnesota presented a great opportunity for me. I'm excited to help them win," Schwartz said on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

2022 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

Bucky Brooks sorts the 2022 NFL Draft class into All-Pros and Pro Bowlers. Where do Kyle Hamilton and Drake London land? Plus, five prospects who can outperform their draft position.

news

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW