Vikings release DT Ayodele, agree to terms with OL Schwartz

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have dumped another veteran starter, releasing nose tackle Remi Ayodele one unproductive season into a three-year contract.
The timing of Wednesday's move was curious, if coincidental, coming hours after the NFL's announcement of fines and suspensions for New Orleans Saints officials for their roles in the bounty program that rewarded players financially for trying to injure opponents.
Ayodele won a Super Bowl with the Saints at the end of the 2009 season and played three years for them before signing with the Vikings. The league has yet to issue discipline for specific players involved in the bounty program.
The Vikings also agreed to terms with Carolina offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, re-signed backup defensive tackle Fred Evans and signed running back Lex Hilliard on a busy, if not particularly splashy, day.
"Minnesota presented a great opportunity for me. I'm excited to help them win," Schwartz said on Wednesday night.
