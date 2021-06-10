Around the NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins plans to be an 'open book' to rookie Kellen Mond

Published: Jun 10, 2021 at 08:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ remains the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback for the fourth straight season. But the club might have drafted his eventual replacement when it made ﻿Kellen Mond﻿ a third-round selection.

Cousins isn't bothered by the Vikings using a Day 2 draft pick on a signal-caller who could one day take his job. The veteran is a willing mentor to the Texas A&M product.

"You're an open book, you're helpful, and you're there and make yourself available," Cousins said, via the team's official website.

Cousins is due guaranteed salaries of $21 million and $35 million the next two years, respectively, so the QB can comfortably mentor the young, raw Mond without fear of losing his job -- or money coming his way. It helps that the Vikings kept Cousins informed of their plans to draft a quarterback potentially.

"There was good communication through the process, and Kellen's been great, working hard, picking up our offense quickly," Cousins said.

Cousins noted that he was mentored by ﻿Rex Grossman﻿ early in his career in Washington, and he's been that "open book" to previous Vikings backups ﻿Nate Stanley﻿ and ﻿Jake Browning﻿ -- though neither were a threat to eventually take over Minnesota's starting gig, while Mond could one day.

"(Grossman) was a big part of my early development as a football player," Cousins said, via the Associated Press. "I really took every word he said to heart because I felt he'd been there, done that and he should know what it looked like. I hung on his every word. I've been there and want to certainly be that same resource whenever possible."

The Vikings are looking to bounce back after a 7-9 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs despite Cousins throwing a career-high 35 touchdowns. Minnesota has been on an every-other-year postseason back-and-forth since Mike Zimmer took over the club in 2014.

