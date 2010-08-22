Vikings put WR Johnson on injured reserve with broken thumb

Published: Aug 22, 2010 at 02:35 PM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and punt returner Jaymar Johnson has been placed on season-ending injured reserve with a broken left thumb.

Johnson sustained the injury during the team's preseason opener at St. Louis on Aug. 14. The Vikings made the announcement before they played a preseason game Sunday night at San Francisco.

Johnson, who had a shot of making the 53-man roster, caught one pass for nine yards last season. He spent the 2008 campaign on the practice squad after the Vikings picked him in the sixth round of the draft out of Jackson State.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

