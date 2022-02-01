Vikings plan to fly in Jim Harbaugh for head coaching interview

Four candidates remain in the Minnesota Vikings head coaching search, and that includes University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Vikings plan to fly in Harbaugh for an interview on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources.

Harbaugh now joins Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as contenders for the job left vacant following the firing of Mike Zimmer.

Not among the candidates is 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Ryan declined a second interview with Minnesota, opting to further his development with San Francisco, Pelissero reported.

Pelissero reported Sunday that the Vikings were gauging Harbaugh's interest in the job and had an exploratory conversation Saturday afternoon to do just that.

Harbaugh, along with O'Connell, has ties with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah stemming from Adofo-Mensah's work with the 49ers as a member of their research department in 2013-19.

O'Connell completed his second interview with the club on Monday, while Graham is scheduled for his second interview on Tuesday, Pelissero reported.

If Graham isn't hired to lead the Vikings, new Giants head coach Brian Daboll confirmed Monday he would retain him on New York's staff.

Harbaugh, a 14-year NFL quarterback who coached the Niners for four seasons from 2011-14 with a Super Bowl berth to show for it, has been exploring a potential return to the NFL sidelines, per Pelissero's Sunday report, after leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoffs this past season.