Vikings long snapper Loeffler receives new three-year deal

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings signed long snapper Cullen Loeffler to a three-year contract extension Friday, ensuring that the NFL's longest-tenured kicking trio will remain intact.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Loeffler has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Vikings after signing as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2004.
Loeffler, punter Chris Kluwe and kicker Ryan Longwell have played in Minnesota for the past six years. That's longer than any other active trio in the league, according to STATS, LLC.
"That's a big deal," Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said. "Any time you talk to place kickers, punters, one of the first questions they ask is, 'Who is your long snapper?' They want to know, and to have Cullen in the fold provides security for both our punter and our place kicker. It's good for our team, good for our organization."
Loeffler said his close-knit relationship with Kluwe and Longwell made him want to stick around.
Kluwe signed a six-year extension that will keep him in Minnesota through 2013 if he plays it out. Longwell signed a new four-year deal before the season started.
