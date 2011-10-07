Vikings long snapper Loeffler receives new three-year deal

Published: Oct 07, 2011 at 11:00 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings signed long snapper Cullen Loeffler to a three-year contract extension Friday, ensuring that the NFL's longest-tenured kicking trio will remain intact.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Loeffler has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Vikings after signing as a rookie free agent out of Texas in 2004.

Loeffler, punter Chris Kluwe and kicker Ryan Longwell have played in Minnesota for the past six years. That's longer than any other active trio in the league, according to STATS, LLC.

"That's a big deal," Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said. "Any time you talk to place kickers, punters, one of the first questions they ask is, 'Who is your long snapper?' They want to know, and to have Cullen in the fold provides security for both our punter and our place kicker. It's good for our team, good for our organization."

Loeffler said his close-knit relationship with Kluwe and Longwell made him want to stick around.

Kluwe signed a six-year extension that will keep him in Minnesota through 2013 if he plays it out. Longwell signed a new four-year deal before the season started.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Cardinals and Titans are very real Super Bowl contenders; scouting two intriguing QB prospects

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why the Cardinals and Titans are indeed juggernauts with legit Super Bowl aspirations. Plus, one offensive trend, one defensive tactic and two intriguing quarterback prospects.
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW