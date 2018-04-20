Around the NFL

Vikings' Kentrell Brothers suspended 4 games by NFL

Published: Apr 20, 2018 at 08:14 AM

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Kentrell Brothers was suspended Friday without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced.

Brothers is eligible to return to the Vikings' active roster on Sept. 28, following the team's Sept. 27 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Brothers is allowed to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

Brothers has appeared in 26 games over the last two seasons for Minnesota, primarily on special teams. He took just eight defensive snaps over 16 games in 2017.

He will miss games against the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Another suspension:Carolina Panthers tight end Kent Taylor also was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy. Taylor, who saw time on Carolina's practice squad last season, is eligible to return to the Panthers' active roster on Oct. 8 following the team's Oct. 7 game against the New York Giants.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

