Vikings' Herrera held out of practice with concussion

Herrera did not participate in Wednesday's practice because of the condition. Coach Brad Childress didn't mention it this week, and he was unavailable for comment when the injury report was released. Herrera hasn't missed any time this season.
Wide receiver Bernard Berrian (hamstring) and cornerback Antoine Winfield (foot) were listed as limited in practice, as was running back Adrian Peterson (ankle). Winfield is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing the past five weeks.
