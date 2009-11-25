Vikings' Herrera held out of practice with concussion

Published: Nov 25, 2009 at 11:31 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Vikings starting right guard Anthony Herrera has a concussion.

Herrera did not participate in Wednesday's practice because of the condition. Coach Brad Childress didn't mention it this week, and he was unavailable for comment when the injury report was released. Herrera hasn't missed any time this season.

Wide receiver Bernard Berrian (hamstring) and cornerback Antoine Winfield (foot) were listed as limited in practice, as was running back Adrian Peterson (ankle). Winfield is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing the past five weeks.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

