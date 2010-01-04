Vikings have nine Pro Bowlers with Harvin added to roster

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have stretched their league-high total of Pro Bowl players to nine with the addition of rookie kick returner Percy Harvin.
Harvin was selected to the roster by the NFL on Monday.
DeSean Jackson of the Philadelphia Eagles made the NFC team at two positions, wide receiver and kick returner. The league's plan was to fill the spot Jackson received the least voting points for with another player. That void was filled by Harvin, who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and finished fourth in the NFL with an average of 27.5 yards per return.
Harvin set Minnesota's single-season franchise record for all-purpose yardage.
