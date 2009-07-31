Vikings' Harvin a no-show as contract negotiations continue

MANKATO, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings first-round draft choice Percy Harvin was a no-show at the team's first day of training camp.
The Vikings opened practice on Friday, but the 22nd overall pick is still in negotiations with the team on a contract. The Vikings have big plans for the versatile threat from Florida, which is why coach Brad Childress says it's especially important for Harvin to get in as soon as possible.
Harvin likely will be used at running back and receiver in the NFL, just like he was with the Gators. The Vikings also could use him as the trigger man in a version of the Wildcat offense if they decide to use that formation.
Harvin is also expected to be a featured part of the return game on special teams.
"It's kind of the nature of the beast with first-round picks, you know, that cat-and-mouse game," Childress said. "He needs to get here as soon as he is able."
Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, who missed the first two days of camp during his rookie season while his contract got negotiated, playfully urged Harvin to get to Mankato.
"I think he'll open things up for everybody. It'll be good. We can't wait until he gets here," Peterson said before looking directly at a television camera with a big smile on his face. "Get here Percy."
