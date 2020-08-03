Around the NFL

Sunday, Aug 02, 2020 09:49 PM

Vikings, GM Spielman finalizing multi-year contract extension

Michael Baca

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After taking care of head coach Mike Zimmer, the Minnesota Vikings are about to reward their general manager.

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Vikings and GM Rick Spielman are finalizing a multi-year contract extension.

Spielman has been the Vikings GM since 2012 after being promoted from the Vice President of Player Personnel role he held since 2006.

The Vikings signed Zimmer to a three-year contract extension a little more than a week ago, and this impending news only confirms the franchise is more than happy with the key figures manning their ship.

In Zimmer's six years as head coach, the Vikings have gone 57-38-1 and have reached the playoffs three times with total record of 2-3.

Related Content

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson walks the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
news

Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. 
New York Jets release guard Brian Winters, clear cap space
news

New York Jets release guard Brian Winters, clear cap space

New York Jets guard Brian Winters, the longest-tenured player on the team, was released on Sunday. The move cleared cap space for the Jets and could prompt another move in the near future.
Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Jaguars place QB Gardner Minshew on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Jaguars announced that quarterback Gardner Minshew was among five players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.
New Lions WR Geronimo Allison opts out of 2020 season
news

New Lions WR Geronimo Allison opts out of 2020 season

Former Packers wideout Geronimo Allison, who signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions this offseason, has opted out of the 2020 campaign, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per an informed source. He added that Allison has a child on the way.
Packers' Matt LaFleur sees Aaron Rodgers staying 'for a really long time'
news

Packers' Matt LaFleur sees Aaron Rodgers staying 'for a really long time'

Aaron Rodgers believes the curtains are closing on his time in Green Bay but coach Matt LaFleur envisions a different conclusion to the gunslinger's saga.
Roundup: Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list
news

Roundup: Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on active/PUP list

The Cleveland Browns have placed receiver Jarvis Landry on the active/physically unable to perform list. The five-time Pro Bowler is continuining to work his way back from the hip surgery he underwent in February.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) licks his fingers prior to taking the snap during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 in New Orleans (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

As COVID precaution, Drew Brees goes cold turkey on finger licking

Through nearly 20 seasons in the NFL, Drew Brees has licked his fingers to grip the ball better. With COVID-19 risks to worry about, Brees said he's gone four months trying to cut the habit.
Texans' J.J. Watt: Body hasn't felt this good since 2014, 2015
news

Texans' J.J. Watt: Body hasn't felt this good since 2014, 2015

J.J. Watt found a silver lining while quarantining over the spring and summer months. The Texans' star defensive end said he feels as good as he has since his prime years. 
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass during an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Detroit. The Bills defeated the Lions, 24-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Lions QB Matthew Stafford placed on reserve/COVID-19 list 

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs beat the Texans 51-31. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Things are 'definitely' different for Deshaun Watson without Hopkins

Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson admits things aren't the same without De'Andre Hopkins, but it's business and business for him is focusing on the season ahead, not a new contract or his former No. 1 WR.
New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) defends during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley opting out of 2020 season

Entering his second season with the franchise, New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL