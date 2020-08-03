Vikings, GM Spielman finalizing multi-year contract extension

After taking care of head coach Mike Zimmer, the Minnesota Vikings are about to reward their general manager.

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Vikings and GM Rick Spielman are finalizing a multi-year contract extension.

Spielman has been the Vikings GM since 2012 after being promoted from the Vice President of Player Personnel role he held since 2006.

The Vikings signed Zimmer to a three-year contract extension a little more than a week ago, and this impending news only confirms the franchise is more than happy with the key figures manning their ship.