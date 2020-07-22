Mike Zimmer, Vikings finalizing multi-year extension

Mike Zimmer won't enter a lame-duck season in Minnesota.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the 64-year-old coach, per sources informed of the situation.
Zimmer was entering the final year of his contract.
With a 59-41 record, including playoffs, Zimmer is the third-winningest coach in Vikings history behind Dennis Green (101-70) and legendary Bud Grant (161-99). The Vikings defense has been among the best units in the NFL since Zimmer took over in 2014, never ranking lower than 11th in points per game allowed and inside the top 10 each of the past five years.
In his six seasons as coach of the Vikes, Zimmer's squads have made the playoffs three times, including winning two NFC North Division crowns.