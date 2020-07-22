Around the NFL

Mike Zimmer, Vikings finalizing multi-year extension

Mike Zimmer won't enter a lame-duck season in Minnesota.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the Vikings are finalizing a multi-year contract extension with the 64-year-old coach, per sources informed of the situation.

Zimmer was entering the final year of his contract.

With a 59-41 record, including playoffs, Zimmer is the third-winningest coach in Vikings history behind Dennis Green (101-70) and legendary Bud Grant (161-99). The Vikings defense has been among the best units in the NFL since Zimmer took over in 2014, never ranking lower than 11th in points per game allowed and inside the top 10 each of the past five years.

In his six seasons as coach of the Vikes, Zimmer's squads have made the playoffs three times, including winning two NFC North Division crowns.

Mark Davis wanted Henry Ruggs on Raiders for 'last six months'
news

Mark Davis wanted Henry Ruggs on Raiders for 'last six months'

The Raiders have spent the last few years looking less like the Silver and Black and more like something else. Owner Mark Davis believes WR Henry Ruggs III will help usher in a return to their historically successful, and speedy, ways.
A fan wears a mask to protect from wildfire air before an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
news

Fans required to wear face coverings at NFL games in 2020

All fans attending NFL games this season will be required to wear a face covering. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy announced the league-wide plan Wednesday.
Members of the Baltimore Ravens practice on an indoor field during an NFL football training camp practice at the team's headquarters, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
news

NFLPA approves eight teams' IDER plans for COVID-19

The NFLPA on Wednesday announced that eight teams' infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plans for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have been approved.
Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen
news

Ravens agree to terms with first-round LB Patrick Queen

The Ravens announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with first-round pick Patrick Queen. The LSU product is a rangy linebacker who can cover in space, bring the wood against the run, and rush the passer.
Patriots Cam Newton, Julian Edelman hold throwing session
news

Patriots Cam Newton, Julian Edelman hold throwing session

The latest episode of "Cam Plays Catch" dropped Wednesday. In this chapter, Cam Newton is working out with new New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.  
2020 NFL season scheduled to kick off in 50 days
news

2020 NFL season scheduled to kick off in 50 days

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to kick off 50 days from today, on Sept. 10, when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. 
Devonta Freeman hires Rosenhaus after previous agent severed ties
news

Devonta Freeman hires Rosenhaus after previous agent severed ties

Devonta Freeman has a new representative as he searches for a new job. Agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Wednesday that Freeman has joined his squad.
Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'
news

Texans DT Blacklock upon signing rookie deal: 'Grown men do cry'

Ross Blacklock, the Texans' top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was overcome with emotion once signing his rookie contract. 
NFLPA tells players there will be no preseason games in 2020
news

NFLPA tells players there will be no preseason games in 2020

A day after the NFL offered to have zero preseason games, the NFLPA informed players there will be no preseason contests ahead of the 2020 season. An agreement is all but official.
Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans
news

Rams' first season at SoFi Stadium will have limited or no fans

The L.A. Rams on Tuesday announced SoFi Stadium will be at limited or no capacity in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic; season tickets will not be possible in 2020, either. 
NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point
news

NFLPA: 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point

At some point during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, 59 players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFLPA website
