Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah 'excited' about Kirk Cousins but 'every option is open' going forward

Cousins has often hovered just below the top couple quarterback tiers. He would be an upgrade for many teams around the league with four Pro Bowls, 37,140 passing yards, 252 touchdowns and just 105 interceptions under his belt. He also paired beautifully with Kevin O'Connell in the head coach's first year, leading a passing attack that ranked sixth in the NFL in yards and fourth in touchdowns.

Still, the veteran QB has only managed to lead the Vikings to two postseasons in five years. Both of those trips ended prematurely, and last year's wild-card loss to the Giants ended in particularly ugly fashion when Cousins opted for a fourth-and-8, three-yard checkdown to T.J. Hockenson that was immediately snuffed out.

Even after three Pro Bowls in four seasons, those highly visible hiccups prevent Cousins from becoming invulnerable to speculation. Some might also consider those lapses part of the reason Minnesota did a cap conversion on Cousins' contract in March rather than finding ground on an extension, but Adofo-Mensah chalked it up to simply being the best solution for the time being.

"When you go into a contract negotiation, you're trying to come up with solutions together," he said. "It's not just what Kwesi wants or what the Vikings want or even what Kirk wants. It's what we can do together and ultimately put together that Lombardi [Trophy]. And sometimes you come to a place where you decide, 'Hey, let's talk later. This is a solution for now.' That's all that's happened."

As for the incoming rookie, Hall is slightly undersized at 6-foot, 207 pounds. He had 51 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his last two years at BYU. Adofo-Mensah expressed excitement at landing Hall, who he thought should've been selected "long before," but a quarterback taken at No. 164 overall is unlikely to project immediately into being an heir apparent. Adofo-Mensah conceded that when asked about the plan at QB, given the draft and Cousins' contract situation.

"You can have a long-term plan in terms of understanding how important it is and what you need to do in that room," he said. "But for me to tell you that this person will specifically be in a certain performance bucket at a certain place, I can't do that. But we know that we added a really talented player that we think has tremendous upside in this league."

Thus, it appears the Vikings remain in wait-and-see mode, with a future beyond 2023 possibly including another dose of Cousins, Hall taking the mantle or a currently unknown option coming to the fore.

In the meantime, Cousins and Minnesota will focus on the year at hand. They have a chance to build in O'Connell's second year in charge, and a retooled roster that includes first-round WR Jordan Addison provides optimism that the team can successfully defend an NFC North crown for the first time since 2009.