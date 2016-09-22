Vikings, Giants, Titans among O-lines to watch in Week 3

Mike Zimmer's "next man up" battle cry is being put to the test early and often this season, and it's hard to believe that Minnesota is 2-0 given the catastrophic injuries to quarterback Teddy Bridgewaterand now running back Adrian Peterson. This week, the offensive line is under the microscope, as the Vikings have really struggled to run the ball -- even before last year's rushing king went down. Peterson was averaging 1.6 yards per carry before his injury, and Minnesota is averaging 47.5 rushing yards per game. Peterson has accounted for 45.5 percent of the team's offensive touches since 2015, but now the Vikings must look to Jerick McKinnon to lead the way on the ground. Matt Asiata and newly-signed Ronnie Hillman will back up McKinnon.