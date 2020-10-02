NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Vikings' game vs. Texans will proceed as scheduled

Published: Oct 02, 2020 at 11:17 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Sunday's game between the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans will proceed as scheduled, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to sources informed of the situation.

The game was in question earlier in the week following news of a rash of positive COVID-19 cases among Tennessee Titans players and personnel. Tennessee played against Minnesota in Week 3.

The 13 total positive cases in the Titans organization has forced the team to close its facility and led the NFL to postpone Tennessee's Week 4 game against Pittsburgh.

With the Vikings reaching Friday without a single positive case, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, they're on track to play against the Texans without any interruption.

