Two new Titans players test positive for COVID-19

With the Titans still away from their facility following an outbreak of COVID-19, two new positive tests have surfaced.

Two Titans players became the latest to test positive, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, adding to the five previous players and six personnel members who tested positive earlier in the week. On Thursday, the NFL postponed Tennessee's Week 4 game against Pittsburgh as a result of the rash of positive cases.

The NFL informed clubs Friday it has reached an agreement with the NFLPA to extend daily testing until further notice, Pelissero reported. The extension covers bye weeks, which is relevant with the Steelers and Titans unexpectedly getting theirs this weekend after Tennessee's COVID-19 outbreak, Pelissero added.

The updated testing protocol requires players and coaches remain in their team's city during the bye week -- a time usually reserved for players to enjoy a few days away from football -- in order to provide daily specimens for testing. Violation of this requirement will subject a player to discipline ranging from a fine to suspension, per the NFL and NFLPA's August side letter agreement on testing.

NFLPA and NFL officials traveled to Nashville Friday to review the situation with the Titans and their COVID-19 situation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

The Vikings, Tennessee's most recent opponent, had zero positive tests from Thursday's round of COVID-19 testing, Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Minnesota's Week 4 game against Houston will go on as scheduled, Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Thursday the reopening of Tennessee's facility "totally depends on test results" and requires a period where experts are convinced there's no COVID-19 transmission, per Pelissero. The two new cases prove the team is not yet at that point.

The NFL updated protocols Thursday via a memo sent to all 32 clubs, implementing enhanced measures for teams following possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.