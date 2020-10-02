NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Two new Titans players test positive for COVID-19

Published: Oct 02, 2020 at 10:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With the Titans still away from their facility following an outbreak of COVID-19, two new positive tests have surfaced.

Two Titans players became the latest to test positive, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, adding to the five previous players and six personnel members who tested positive earlier in the week. On Thursday, the NFL postponed Tennessee's Week 4 game against Pittsburgh as a result of the rash of positive cases.

The NFL informed clubs Friday it has reached an agreement with the NFLPA to extend daily testing until further notice, Pelissero reported. The extension covers bye weeks, which is relevant with the Steelers and Titans unexpectedly getting theirs this weekend after Tennessee's COVID-19 outbreak, Pelissero added.

The updated testing protocol requires players and coaches remain in their team's city during the bye week -- a time usually reserved for players to enjoy a few days away from football -- in order to provide daily specimens for testing. Violation of this requirement will subject a player to discipline ranging from a fine to suspension, per the NFL and NFLPA's August side letter agreement on testing.

NFLPA and NFL officials traveled to Nashville Friday to review the situation with the Titans and their COVID-19 situation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

The Vikings, Tennessee's most recent opponent, had zero positive tests from Thursday's round of COVID-19 testing, Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Minnesota's Week 4 game against Houston will go on as scheduled, Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Thursday the reopening of Tennessee's facility "totally depends on test results" and requires a period where experts are convinced there's no COVID-19 transmission, per Pelissero. The two new cases prove the team is not yet at that point.

The NFL updated protocols Thursday via a memo sent to all 32 clubs, implementing enhanced measures for teams following possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.

"There is one simple rule to remember: act as if every person you come into contact with has a COVID infection and take appropriate precautions," the memo read.

Related Content

news

Postponed Steelers-Titans game rescheduled for Week 7

The NFL has announced schedule changes after a rash of positive COVID-19 cases among Titans players and personnel forced Week 4's game against the Steelers to be canceled.
news

Friday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) is "on track to play" this Sunday vs. the Browns, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday morning.
news

Vikings' game vs. Texans will proceed as scheduled

Good news for Vikings and Texans fans. Sunday's game between the two will proceed as scheduled, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Packers WR Allen Lazard out at least one month after core muscle surgery

Packers WR Allen Lazard underwent core muscle surgery from Dr. William Meyers over the last couple days and will be out at least a month, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.
news

Cam Newton says Patrick Mahomes is 'changing the game' ahead of their meeting Sunday

Game recognizes game. Cam Newton said Patrick Mahomes is changing the game for quarterbacks.
news

Vic Fangio eschews handshake to avoid postgame fracas in 'prudent' move

When it came time to shake hands at the end of Thursday's chippy affair, Denver coach Vic Fangio shooed his players off the field, jogging while waving his arms toward the visiting tunnel. He and Jets coach Adam Gase did not shake hands.
news

What we learned from Broncos notching first win over Jets 

A back-and-forth Thursday nighter took place and when the rainy night ended, first-time starting QB Brett Rypien and the Denver Broncos staved off a comeback by the New York Jets for a 37-28 win -- their first of the season. 
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold suffers sprained shoulder in loss vs. Broncos

Although the Jets dropped to 0-4 Thursday night, the team managed to avoid incurring what appeared to be a potentially more devastating loss, in the form of quarterback Sam Darnold, earlier in the night.
news

Jets QB Joe Flacco active, plays for first time this season

For the first time since October of 2019, Joe Flacco took the field on game day. The 35-year-old quarterback, who signed with the Jets as a free agent in May, served as Sam Darnold﻿'s backup -- and played a few snaps -- against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
news

Week 4 inactives: Denver Broncos at New York Jets

The official inactive players for tonight's "Thursday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.
news

49ers TE George Kittle (knee) says he'll be back Sunday vs. Eagles

George Kittle, having missed the previous two games with a knee injury, told reporters on Thursday that he will play on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. 
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL