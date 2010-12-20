Vikings' Favre gets the start, but Peterson sidelined vs. Bears

Published: Dec 20, 2010 at 10:03 AM

Brett Favre has gone from out to questionable to in for the Minnesota Vikings.

Favre was not on the Vikings' inactive list according to NFL Network's Albert Breer and the team later announced Favre will start against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Breer also reports that Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is inactive with thigh and ankle injuries. Peterson had been listed as questionable.

Favre tested his sprained right shoulder on the snowy field at TCF Bank Stadium around two hours before the scheduled start of the game. He threw for over 10 minutes, eventually cutting loose with several longer throws before heading back to the Minnesota locker room.

Favre's record streak of 297 consecutive starts came to an end last Monday at Ford Field, when a shoulder injury suffered in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills led an inactive listing for Minnesota's loss to the New York Giants.

Favre didn't practice all week and was listed as out against the Bears as late as Sunday. But his status was surprisingly changed to questionable on Monday, leapfrogging the doubtful designation.

"Brett Favre attempted to throw the football two days ago and was unable to, due to pain in the SC joint and residual numbness from a brachial plexus injury," Vikings head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman said earlier Monday in a statement issued by the team. "He declared himself out at that time. He woke up this morning feeling much improved. His symptoms and function have improved dramatically over the past 24 hours."

An improvement apparently dramatic enough to get Favre back on the field.

Peterson's last missed game was Nov. 25, 2007, a stretch of 50 straight games. He did not start all those game, but Monday will end his streak of 23 consecutive starts. That was the fourth longest current streak among running backs, behind Chicago's Matt Forte (46 games), Jacksonville's Maurice Jones-Drew (33) and Tennessee's Chris Johnson (30).

Other Vikings inactives include: QB RJ Archer, QB Patrick Ramsey, WR Greg Lewis, S Tyrell Johnson, S Jamarca Sanford, OL Thomas Welch, and DT Jimmy Kennedy.

Bears inactives include: QB Caleb Hanie, DB Joshua Moore, RB Kahlil Bell, LB Pisa Tinoisamoa, G Herman Johnson, G Edwin Williams, TE Desmond Clark, and DT Marcus Harrison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

