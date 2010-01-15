Vikings expect Pat Williams, Winfield to play against Cowboys

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have listed two players as questionable for this weekend's game, defensive tackle Jimmy Kennedy and fullback Naufahu Tahi.
Kennedy has an injured thumb, which kept him out of the regular season finale. Tahi hurt his back in practice this week.
The injury report was released on Friday.
The Vikingshost the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game. Thanks to a first-round bye in the playoffs, the Vikings are a little fresher.
Cornerback Antoine Winfield (foot) and defensive tackle Pat Williams (elbow) are two players who benefited the most from the extra rest. They're each listed as probable for the game.
