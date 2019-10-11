Vikings, Eagles RBs among five storylines to watch in Week 6

The 49ers rank in the top five in most defensive categories heading into Week 6, and their ferocious pass rush has a lot to do with it. Nick Bosa and Co. gave Baker Mayfield fits all game long last week, so how can the Rams limit the Niners' strong front? There are a number of things Los Angeles must do, but moving the throwing point of Jared Goff could be a major help. The Rams can do this by running bootlegs or rollouts to get Goff outside the tackles to throw the ball, or use run-pass option plays to slow the defensive ends. Speaking of defensive ends, Bosa must be double-teamed because we saw how quickly he can take over a game last week. His best move is his inside rush, so sliding the protection should prevent him from feasting with that move. Chipping him with a tight end or running back is also a good idea. Rams center Brian Allen, one of the unit's weaker links, will have his work cut out for him against DeForest Buckner and must get help. Otherwise, the former first-rounder will run all over Allen. If the Rams' offensive line can execute in the trenches and give Goff time to throw, he can pick the 49ers' defense apart with some of the best skill position players in the league.