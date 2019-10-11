Analysis

Vikings, Eagles RBs among five storylines to watch in Week 6

Published: Oct 11, 2019 at 06:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Charley_Casserly_1400x1000
Charley Casserly

NFL.com Analyst

As the 2019 NFL regular season rolls into Week 6, NFL Network analyst and former Super Bowl-winning executive Charley Casserly provides five storylines to watch on Sunday.

1) Teddy's audition to become a high-priced free agent continues.

With Drew Brees reportedly pushing to return by Week 8 -- even though Week 10, after the Saints' bye week, seems like the more likely return date -- Teddy Bridgewater's audition to become a high-priced free agent next offseason might end after another two or three games. Bridgewater has had quite the performance in 2019, leading the Saints to a 3-0 record as a starter by completing 74.7 percent of his pass attempts for 228 pass yards per game, 6-2 TD-INTs and a 108.5 passer rating. It's no secret that Bridgewater's arm strength doesn't top the charts, but he can make all the throws and has improved his downfield accuracy. In a Week 5 win over Tampa Bay, the Saints QB averaged 7.3 air yards per attempt -- up from 5.5 in Weeks 2-4, per Next Gen Stats. Bridgewater was outstanding against the Buccaneers and looked like the quarterback we believed he would become before his major knee injury in 2016.

So what happens next offseason when his one-year contract (worth $7.25 million, fully guaranteed) is up? In my opinion, Bridgewater is better than Nick Foles, who is making more than $20 million per year. If Bridgewater can continue to play at a high level until Brees' return, including in a road game against the Jaguars on Sunday, he will set himself up for a big payday in March. With so many quarterback questions around the league this season, I expect teams to be aggressive in trying to sign Bridgewater. The list of suitors may or may not include the Saints, who must start thinking about the future at the position.

2) The running backs will determine Eagles-Vikings winner.

The team whose running backs have the most success will win this rematch of the 2017 NFC Championship Game. When looking at the matchup between Dalvin Cook and the Eagles' top-ranked run defense, it's going to be a grind for Minnesota's RB1. Philly has allowed just 63 rush yards per game this season. Look for Cook to start his runs on the outside then cut back to the inside. He has had a lot of success on one-cut runs, and he has a chance to continue that trend by running inside -- where opponents have had some success against the Eagles -- toward defensive tackle Akeem Spence and linebacker Nigel Bradham. The Vikings must stay patient with the ground game. A four-yard gain is a win against this stout front, but as the game progresses, those small gains will turn into bigger ones.

When looking at the Eagles' three-headed monster in the backfield, it seems that Jordan Howard may be emerging as the team's RB1 with four touchdowns since Week 4. But my focus is on Darren Sproles and Miles Sanders, who can do damage in the pass game. This pair can hurt the Vikings' defense by targeting linebacker Anthony Barr, who is best-known as a blitzer, not a cover linebacker. Doug Pederson should be busy scheming ways to isolate Barr because he'll struggle against the quickness and cuts of Philly's backs, and he's been beaten in zone coverage with crossing routes. This is where Philly has a major edge when its offense is on the field.

3) Will Jimmy G take advantage of a struggling Rams secondary?

The Los Angeles Rams' defense has struggled over the past two games, giving up a season-high 55 points to Tampa Bay in Week 4 and 30 points to Seattle in Week 5. In a second-straight NFC West matchup against the 49ers on Sunday, the Rams' secondary looks most vulnerable. Their recent struggles in coverage stem from a lack of man-to-man cover ability, and a number of wide receivers have taken advantage against Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. (UPDATE: Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Talib won't play against the 49ers on Sunday due to a rib injury.) Peters often guesses on routes and quick or double moves will routinely beat him. The 33-year-old Talib isn't a top-speed cornerback anymore and there are times when receivers beat him on sudden moves due to the tightness in his hips. These areas of concern in man coverage force the unit to play more zone defense, leaving big holes for easy completions. This weekend's game presents Jimmy Garoppolo with a big opportunity to improve the 49ers' 24th-ranked passing attack, which features George Kittle, Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin and Deebo Samuel.

4) Do Rams have an answer for 49ers' strong pass rush?

The 49ers rank in the top five in most defensive categories heading into Week 6, and their ferocious pass rush has a lot to do with it. Nick Bosa and Co. gave Baker Mayfield fits all game long last week, so how can the Rams limit the Niners' strong front? There are a number of things Los Angeles must do, but moving the throwing point of Jared Goff could be a major help. The Rams can do this by running bootlegs or rollouts to get Goff outside the tackles to throw the ball, or use run-pass option plays to slow the defensive ends. Speaking of defensive ends, Bosa must be double-teamed because we saw how quickly he can take over a game last week. His best move is his inside rush, so sliding the protection should prevent him from feasting with that move. Chipping him with a tight end or running back is also a good idea. Rams center Brian Allen, one of the unit's weaker links, will have his work cut out for him against DeForest Buckner and must get help. Otherwise, the former first-rounder will run all over Allen. If the Rams' offensive line can execute in the trenches and give Goff time to throw, he can pick the 49ers' defense apart with some of the best skill position players in the league.

5) How will Redskins respond under interim coach Bill Callahan?

When an interim head coach takes over a struggling team midseason, the first things to address are glaring issues that have kept the club from being successful. In the Washington Redskins' case with the recent firing of Jay Gruden, the feeling around the organization was there was a lack of attention to detail across the board in missed assignments, effort and motivation. Knowing interim head coach Bill Callahan's philosophy, I expect practices to be much more physical and for Callahan to change the culture in the building by demanding more out of his players and the staff. Expect his demand for more physical practices to translate into a big dose of running plays for veteran Adrian Peterson. The approach and effort the Redskins show in this weekend's contest against the Dolphins -- another winless team -- will be very telling about the direction Washington heads going forward.

Follow Charley Casserly on Twitter @CharleyCasserly.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Will the struggling 49ers get their season back on track by knocking off the loaded Rams? Can Russell Wilson jump-start a Seahawks playoff push with a win in Green Bay? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 10 underdogs: Will Saints upend Titans? Vikings to snap losing skid against Chargers?

Can the Saints cool off the red-hot Titans? Will the Vikings earn a much-needed win against the Chargers? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 10.
news

Cam Newton's return gives Panthers chance to do right by QB after previous split

Cam Newton's return to Carolina gives the Panthers a chance to set things right after their previous split with one of the most important players in franchise history, Jim Trotter writes.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. adds yet another star to loaded Rams roster, but questions follow Pro Bowl WR to LA

The Rams' acquisition of WR Odell Beckham came in somewhat stealth fashion, but has no doubt drawn the spotlight and will continue to do so. With Beckham's addition to the Rams and the star-studded L.A. sports scene, questions aplenty come with him, NFL Network's Steve Wyche writes.
news

Top 10 NFL ballhawks in 2021: Kevin Byard, Trevon Diggs among those making plays

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to zero in on the top 10 ballhawks of the 2021 NFL season so far. Where do pick mavens Kevin Byard and Trevon Diggs rank?
news

RB Index, Week 10: Four NFL running backs poised for second-half breakout

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies four running backs who are poised for a second-half breakout. Plus, with Derrick Henry on IR, there's a new No. 1 in his ranking of the top 15 players at the position.
news

Week 10 NFL game picks: Raiders defeat struggling Chiefs; Packers outstrip Seahawks

Who'll win a fascinating AFC West bout between the Chiefs and Raiders? Can the Packers defend Lambeau Field against the visiting Seahawks? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 10.
news

Super Bowl LVI midseason predictions: Rams vs. Bills in title game?

Which teams will be playing for the title at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVI picks, with 10 different winners.
news

NFL rookie rankings at halfway point of 2021 season: Bears' Justin Fields rising

Daniel Jeremiah updates his ranking of the NFL's 25 best rookies. Where does Bears QB Justin Fields land after his impressive performance against the Steelers on Monday night?
news

2021 NFL midseason win-total projections: Chiefs make playoffs; Cardinals in line for top seed

Halfway through the 2021 NFL season, Cynthia Frelund projects win totals for all 32 teams. Can Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs make the playoffs? Will Kliff Kingsbury's Cardinals dominate the NFC?
news

NFL QB Index, Week 10: Tom Brady reclaims No. 1 spot; Matt Ryan enters top 10

Gregg Rosenthal's QB Index features a whole lot of movement at midseason, particularly in the top 10 slots. So, who sits on top? Which rookie jumped up six spots? And which former top-three pick is holding up the rear?
news

2021 NFL playoff predictions at midseason mark: Picking 8 division winners and 6 wild card teams

Will the Bills hold off the red-hot Patriots in the AFC East? Can the Rams overtake the Cardinals in the NFC West? NFL.com analysts pick all eight division winners and vote on wild card teams.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW