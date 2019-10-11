Todd Gurley (quad) doubtful vs. 49ers; Aqib Talib out

The Los Angeles Rams will likely be without Todd Gurley in Sunday's pivotal NFC West showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Sean McVay said Friday that the star running back is doubtful for the Week 6 tilt.

Gurley missed practice this week due to a quad injury suffered in last Thursday's loss at Seattle.

"You feel something during the game and then I guess the adrenaline ...," Gurley said Thursday, when asked about suffering the injury. "Most definitely, though, it's those days off for sure -- then it just kind of kept lingering on. It's been getting a lot better since the day after the game -- always a positive way to look at things."

Given that the Rams had 10 days of rest between games, Gurley not being right this week wasn't encouraging.

The quad injury is the latest setback in a disappointing season thus far for the superstar running back. Gurley spent all offseason answering questions about the knee injury that kept him out late last season and hindered his production during L.A.'s playoff run.

Gurley led NFL with 6,430 scrimmage yards from 2015-2018. In 2019, he ranks 53rd with 338 scrimmage yards. The running back is averaging career-lows in carries per game (12.8), rush yards per game (54), touches per game (15.6), and scrimmage yards per game (67.6).

Assuming Gurley is unable to play Sunday, the Rams will lean on Malcolm Brown versus the 49ers. Rookie Darrell Henderson will likely see an uptick in snaps after carrying the ball a single time -- just two offensive snaps -- in three games played.

McVay also announced starting corner Aqib Talib is out Sunday.

The coach added that three players have been evacuated from their homes because of the Saddleridge Fire, which has burned roughly 4,700 acres thus far, in Southern California: Todd Gurley, Samson Ebukam and John Johnson.