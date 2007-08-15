Vikings' DE James to miss game against Jets

MANKATO -- Defensive end Erasmus James will not play in Friday night's exhibition game at the New York Jets, Vikings head coach Brad Childress said Wednesday.
James was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Sunday and hasn't appeared in a game since hurting his knee in the second week of the regular season in 2006. Childress said he doesn't want to rush James, a former first-round draft pick considered to be one of the team's most gifted pass rushers, back too soon and risk another injury.
"He's done some very good things out here, but by the same token, he's only been out here -- it would be four days -- and he's just going through some of that muscle soreness that happens in the first week of training camp," Childress said. "I just don't think it is fair to him, although he is playing fairly wide open right now. I think probably it's more realistic to see if he can go next week."
James has been practicing with the second and third teams at right defensive end, behind current starter Ray Edwards and rookie Brian Robison. But defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said earlier this week James will be the starter when he is healthy enough to play.
