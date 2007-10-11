Vikings DE Erasmus James set back by sore shoulder

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings defensive end Erasmus James was listed on Thursday's injury report with a shoulder injury, one day after reportedly getting into a fight with teammate Chester Taylor in the locker room.
James, who has been out since a knee injury in Week 2 of last season, has been steadily working his way back into playing shape and was considered a candidate to be activated on Sunday against Chicago. But he was a surprise addition to the injury report, and coach Brad Childress said James missed a portion of practice due to a sore shoulder.
Several media outlets reported that James got into a scuffle with Taylor in the locker room after practice Wednesday, but it was unclear whether James was injured in the fight or during practice.
Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (groin), safety Dwight Smith (hamstring) and linebacker Ben Leber (ribs) also were limited in practice with injuries.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press