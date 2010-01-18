Vikings DE Edwards should play vs. Saints despite sprained knee

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ray Edwards has a mildly sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee, a source with knowledge of the diagnosis told NFL.com's Steve Wyche, but he should be OK to start in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints.
Edwards had three of the Vikings' six sacks during Sunday's 34-3 divisional-playoff blowout of the Dallas Cowboys. He was injured during the third quarter, returned for a few plays, then was done for the day with his team in command of the game.
Vikings coach Brad Childress declined to elaborate on Edwards' injury Monday. Childress only said that Edwards is "a tough guy," and if he's able, he'll play against the Saints.
Edwards was receiving treatment Monday. He said after the game that he should be fine.
