Vikings D among units rolling strong into Week 2

Winston is showing signs of maturity by taking what the defense gives him. Unlike Ryan Tannehill or Tyrod Taylor, for example, Winston processes his options quickly. His mind is as quick as his feet in the pocket. It feels strange to think that a secondary including Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu could be a weakness, but it could take time for Honey Badger to fully look like his old self after recovering from a torn ACL. We expect the Bucs to spread the Cardinals out and pick on Arizona's other defensive backs.