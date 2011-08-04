Vikings coach says RB Peterson to return on Friday

Published: Aug 03, 2011 at 11:26 PM

MANKATO, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier says he expects star running back Adrian Peterson to return to training camp on Friday following the birth of his son.

Peterson practiced with the Vikings on Monday before heading home to Texas after his fiancee went into labor. Frazier said on Wednesday that he spoke with Peterson and was told that everything went well. The plan is for Peterson to be back at practice on Friday.

Frazier also says he's hoping that a new deal with linebacker Chad Greenway "will happen here soon." Greenway received the franchise tag and is due to make $10 million this season. But the team and his agent have been working on a deal that will reduce his cap number and keep him in Minnesota for the long term.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers present during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
news

P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson

P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
news

Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver ﻿DeVante Parker﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW