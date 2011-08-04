Vikings coach says RB Peterson to return on Friday

MANKATO, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier says he expects star running back Adrian Peterson to return to training camp on Friday following the birth of his son.
Peterson practiced with the Vikings on Monday before heading home to Texas after his fiancee went into labor. Frazier said on Wednesday that he spoke with Peterson and was told that everything went well. The plan is for Peterson to be back at practice on Friday.
Frazier also says he's hoping that a new deal with linebacker Chad Greenway "will happen here soon." Greenway received the franchise tag and is due to make $10 million this season. But the team and his agent have been working on a deal that will reduce his cap number and keep him in Minnesota for the long term.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.