Vikings CB Winfield, TE Shiancoe questionable to play vs. Cardinals

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield and tight end Visanthe Shiancoe are among the Minnesota Vikings players listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona.
Winfield has missed the last five games with an injured right foot.
Shiancoe hurt his ribs during last week's victory over the Chicago Bears. He has eight touchdowns this season and has played in 107 consecutive regular-season games.
Also questionable are backup running back Chester Taylor and right guard Anthony Herrera. Taylor also had a rib injury against Chicago, and Herrera could miss his second consecutive game because of a concussion. Artis Hicks started in Herrera's place last week.
