Vikings CB Winfield, TE Shiancoe questionable to play vs. Cardinals

Published: Dec 04, 2009 at 08:20 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield and tight end Visanthe Shiancoe are among the Minnesota Vikings players listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona.

Winfield has missed the last five games with an injured right foot.

Shiancoe hurt his ribs during last week's victory over the Chicago Bears. He has eight touchdowns this season and has played in 107 consecutive regular-season games.

Also questionable are backup running back Chester Taylor and right guard Anthony Herrera. Taylor also had a rib injury against Chicago, and Herrera could miss his second consecutive game because of a concussion. Artis Hicks started in Herrera's place last week.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton's return gives Panthers chance to do right by QB after previous split

Cam Newton's return to Carolina gives the Panthers a chance to set things right after their previous split with one of the most important players in franchise history, Jim Trotter writes.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. adds yet another star to loaded Rams roster, but questions follow Pro Bowl WR to LA

The Rams' acquisition of WR Odell Beckham came in somewhat stealth fashion, but has no doubt drawn the spotlight and will continue to do so. With Beckham's addition to the Rams and the star-studded L.A. sports scene, questions aplenty come with him, NFL Network's Steve Wyche writes.
news

Week 10 Thursday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Jacoby Brissett to start for Dolphins vs. Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa (finger) will be backup

Jacoby Brissett will once again be the starter for the Dolphins' "Thursday Night Football" game against the Ravens, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, with Tua Tagovailoa backing him up and still dealing with a fractured finger.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW