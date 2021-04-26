Vikings CB Patrick Peterson switches from No. 21 to No. 7

Days after the NFL approved the proposal on changes to jersey numbers, Patrick Peterson has decided to don his old number from his days as a collegiate star.

According to the Vikings' official website, Peterson announced Sunday on his "All Things Covered" podcast that he will wear the No. 7, the same number he wore during his days at LSU.

The No. 7 was worn previously by 2020 seventh-round pick quarterback Nate Stanley﻿.

As a result of the number change, Peterson will donate new shoulder pads to the football program at Menomonie High School in Wisconsin, Stanley's alma mater. The second-year QB will now wear the No. 14.