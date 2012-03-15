Vikings CB Cook acquitted of assaulting girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Cook was acquitted Thursday of all charges that he assaulted his girlfriend last October and says his next move is to get ready for the upcoming NFL season.
"I got a job to do. I missed 10 games" last season, Cook told reporters outside the courtroom after the jury returned its verdict.
Cook, 25, was charged with one count of domestic assault by strangulation and one count of third-degree assault, both felonies, after a fight with his then-girlfriend of 10 months. Cook testified that he acted in self-defense, and the jury acquitted him of those and two misdemeanor domestic assault counts.
The Hennepin County jury returned its verdict Thursday afternoon after beginning deliberations Wednesday afternoon.
"We respect the legal process and the decision regarding Chris Cook," the Vikings said. "We have also thoroughly considered Chris' situation and how he has approached this matter. We will meet with Chris in the near future and believe he deserves the opportunity to rejoin our organization."
Cook also could face discipline from the NFL under its personal conduct policy.
An NFL spokesman told The Star Tribune, "We will review the facts, but we do not expect league discipline in this matter."
