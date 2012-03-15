Vikings CB Cook acquitted of assaulting girlfriend

Published: Mar 15, 2012 at 09:12 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Cook was acquitted Thursday of all charges that he assaulted his girlfriend last October and says his next move is to get ready for the upcoming NFL season.

"I got a job to do. I missed 10 games" last season, Cook told reporters outside the courtroom after the jury returned its verdict.

Reuter: Chain reaction

How will this year's free agency impact April's draft? Chad Reuter examines the fallout of some notable developments. **More ...**

Cook, 25, was charged with one count of domestic assault by strangulation and one count of third-degree assault, both felonies, after a fight with his then-girlfriend of 10 months. Cook testified that he acted in self-defense, and the jury acquitted him of those and two misdemeanor domestic assault counts.

The Hennepin County jury returned its verdict Thursday afternoon after beginning deliberations Wednesday afternoon.

The Vikings said Thursday that Cook deserves the opportunity to return to the team.

"We respect the legal process and the decision regarding Chris Cook," the Vikings said. "We have also thoroughly considered Chris' situation and how he has approached this matter. We will meet with Chris in the near future and believe he deserves the opportunity to rejoin our organization."

Cook also could face discipline from the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

An NFL spokesman told The Star Tribune, "We will review the facts, but we do not expect league discipline in this matter."

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

