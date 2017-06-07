Vikings, Browns among underrated fantasy offenses

... and then penned severalarticles on his upside (one of which appeared on this very website. At this point, I'm just throwing gas on the fire, because I'm fully on the Wallace bandwagon. Especially after the disheartening news that Dennis Pitta reinjured his hip and was released by the team. With Pitta now out of the picture, the Ravens will have a league-high 345 vacated targets from last year. Wallace is coming off a year where he saw 116 targets, catching 72 balls for 1,017 yards (his first 1k season since 2011) and four touchdowns. Wallace's career-high for targets is 141 (2013), and it's likely he reaches or surpasses that total in 2017. After all, Baltimore has led the league in pass attempts in each of the past two seasons (though that could change, more on that in a bit). Breshad Perriman is also an interesting late-round option with similar draft prices, but more risk. He's flashed eye-opening athletic potential, but missed his entire rookie season (2015) and was on the field for just 461 plays last year, the fourth-most among Ravens wide receivers. It's a lot to ask for him to both stay healthy and put it all together on the field, but the reward for fantasy owners could be huge. These two could both surpass 100 targets, giving them decent shots to finish at worst in the WR2 to WR3 range in 2017. If the Ravens sign a veteran (especially Eric Decker or Jeremy Maclin), this doesn't exactly become moot, but these two will both take a hit -- especially Perriman in terms of draft value. Stay tuned. UPDATE: As suspected, the Ravens signed Jeremy Maclin, likely to fill Steve Smith's more possession-oriented role. This will put a cap on Wallace's ceiling, but he's still a fine late-round target. With Maclin in the Raven's next, I'm now out on Perriman as a late-round sleeper.