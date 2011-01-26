Vikings attend Senior Bowl in search of one or two QBs

Published: Jan 26, 2011 at 05:08 AM

MOBILE, Ala. -- The Minnesota Vikings' coaching and personnel staffs are at this week's Senior Bowl in search of quarterbacks -- actually two, although one likely could be acquired via trade or free agency.

With Brett Favre's retirement -- he recently filed the official papers with the NFL -- and the pending free agency of Tarvaris Jackson, the only Vikings quarterback under contract is rookie Joe Webb, and he is viewed more as a project than as someone who can assume control of the veteran-laden roster. Minnesota selects 12th in the upcoming draft.

"We're the one team in our division that doesn't have a concrete starter," Frazier said. "We're kind of looking up at the rest of our division at that position, but we've got to address that this offseason and hopefully find the right guy. One thing about our roster, we've got the pieces in place at certain positions. We've got Pro Bowlers at certain positions.

"We've got find that balance, what's best for us. So we've got to explore all avenues. We don't think we're that far away, but we have to get the right guy under center. Otherwise, we'll fall further behind people in our division. The two teams that played in the NFC Championship Game (Green Bay and Chicago) are from our division. That tells you we've got a tough division. We've got to get it right at quarterback, whether it be a veteran or a young guy."

In conversations with other Vikings coaches, indications are that the team likely will acquire two quarterbacks, at least one being young to groom. Frazier acknowledged that he's evaluating some of the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl, but he didn't name anyone in particular.

