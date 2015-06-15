Vikings' Adrian Peterson sets sights on rushing records

Adrian Peterson missed nearly the entirety of the 2014 season, which to some might dash his chance to possibly break Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing record.
However, the Minnesota Vikings running back believes the all-time mark of 18,355 yards is still reachable.
"I don't think it's impossible,'' Peterson told the Pioneer Press during Adrian Peterson Day in Palestine, Texas, on Saturday. "A lot of things are still to come. ... I look at things that anything is possible. He played 15 years. I'm going into year nine but I've only got eight on the body. That's a long-term goal (to break the record).''
Peterson currently sits at 10,190 career rushing yards. The back believes he can play seven or eight more seasons. He'd need to average 1,021 yards per season if he plays for eight more years (his 17th season) to break the record.
"I think I can play (past Smith's retirement age of 35),'' Peterson said. "I'm blessed with tremendous talent and recovery and everything, so I feel like I'll be able to play as long as I want. ... I want to play seven more (years). Eight. I really feel that I can be 38 out there and still be the best running back in the NFL."
Peterson added that Eric Dickerson's single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards is one he believes he has a shot to break every year.
We don't expect the year off to hinder Peterson in 2015, considering that he almost broke Dickerson's mark in 2012 after blowing an ACL. Running back's coach Kirby Wilson did tell Around The NFL's Marc Sessler last week that he'd like the 30-year-old tailback to have a more "balanced" workload, which could keep Peterson well shy of re-climbing that 2,000-yard mountain.
The Peterson family, on the other hand, has set its sights at an all-time high.
"I'd say 2,200 yards (this season),'' wife Ashley Peterson said of her husband's potential in 2015. "I think he can definitely do it. His mind-set is totally different than anybody I've ever met. He's very determined; he's very strong-minded; he's very strong-willed. I think he has a goal in mind and he's not going to stop until he reaches that goal. ... I think he's going to go out there and surprise a lot of doubters and the naysayers.''
If Peterson tackles the gauntlet his wife just threw, Smith's all-time record will look much more breakable.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Jeff Darlington to discuss minicamp stories, and Conor Orr calls in for the debut of a new segment. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.