Vikes request to interview Tucker for defensive coordinator role

The Minnesota Vikings are interested in interviewing Mel Tucker for their defensive coordinator position, according to league sources.
Tucker served as Jacksonville's defensive coordinator and then interim head coach this season following Jack Del Rio's dismissal, but his contractual ties to the Jaguars are up Tuesday and he is free to talk to other teams.
Atlanta offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey is interviewing with the Jaguars on Tuesday, sources said, and he is in favor of retaining Tucker as his defensive coordinator. Numerous sources with the Falcons believe Mularkey has a strong shot to win the Jacksonville job and Atlanta's front office is ready to prepare contingency plans to replace the coordinator.