Vikes request to interview Tucker for defensive coordinator role

Published: Jan 10, 2012 at 12:45 AM

The Minnesota Vikings are interested in interviewing Mel Tucker for their defensive coordinator position, according to league sources.

Tucker served as Jacksonville's defensive coordinator and then interim head coach this season following Jack Del Rio's dismissal, but his contractual ties to the Jaguars are up Tuesday and he is free to talk to other teams.

The Vikings have sent a fax requesting their intent to speak to Tucker. The Jaguars, however, are interested in retaining him as their defensive coordinator as they continue their search for an offensive-minded head coach.

Atlanta offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey is interviewing with the Jaguars on Tuesday, sources said, and he is in favor of retaining Tucker as his defensive coordinator. Numerous sources with the Falcons believe Mularkey has a strong shot to win the Jacksonville job and Atlanta's front office is ready to prepare contingency plans to replace the coordinator.

