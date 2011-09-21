Vikes' Johnson apologizes after DWI arrest; will play Sunday

Published: Sep 21, 2011 at 07:45 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings safety Tyrell Johnson apologized a day after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Johnson was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police said his blood alcohol content was 0.12 percent, which is over the state's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Johnson was contrite on Wednesday. The team has a car service that players can call if they've been out on the town and are too impaired to drive, and Johnson said he should have used it. He said he's "blessed and fortunate" that no one got hurt.

Coach Leslie Frazier indicated Johnson would play for the Vikings on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. He also said he was disappointed to learn of Johnson's arrest, but added that any discipline will be handled internally.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

