Viewership for Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft surpasses 2023

Round 1 coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit was seen by an average audience of 12.1 million viewers (TV+Digital) last night across ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, ESPN Deportes and digital channels -- up plus-6% versus Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft (11.4 million) and the highest Round 1 viewership since 2021.

Thursday night's coverage of Round 1 had a total unduplicated audience of 34.3 million viewers -- the highest since 2021.

All seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft are being presented across ABC, ESPN and NFL Network -- the sixth straight year that The Walt Disney Company is working with the National Football League to offer a multi-network presentation of the draft.