Victor Hampton released by Ravens following arrest

Ravens cornerback Victor Hampton was arrested over the weekend on charges of driving while impaired. Now he's out of a job.
The Ravens announced Monday that they've cut Hampton, an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina who signed a reserve/future contract with the team in January. He spent parts of last season with the Giants and Bengals.
Hampton was arrested and charged in Charlotte for speeding, reckless driving and being in possession of an open container. He was reportedly traveling 100 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. Two passengers in the car were cited for carrying concealed weapons.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.