Around the NFL

Victor Cruz avoids PUP list, set to practice Friday

Published: Jul 28, 2016 at 10:08 AM

The salsa is back in the Big Apple.

Victor Cruz will be on the Giants' practice field when the team begins training sessions on Friday and will not be placed on the PUP list, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of his progress.

The injury-afflicted wide receiver hasn't played a game since suffering a season-ending knee injury in October 2014. He planned to return in 2015, stirring Giants fans fantasies of a lethal Odell Beckham-Cruz combo on the wings. However, a calf injury sidelined him for the season, leaving everyone to wonder when he'd ever return to his full form, or the field.

When Cruz participated in individual drills in May's organized team activities, he called the workout a "turning point" and promised the plan was "to be full go" by the beginning of training camp. The Giants wideout is currently on schedule, but updates on Cruz's health have become the most predictably unreliable reports in the league.

If and when Cruz returns to the fold, his role in the offense isn't guaranteed. Beckham has easily supplanted him as the top receiver on the team and early whispers on second-round draft pickSterling Shepard are more than encouraging. After nearly two seasons out of action, it's fair to question whether we will ever see the agile and enthusiastic Cruz that inspired New Yorkers from all walks of life to take up salsa dancing.

All the Giants can ask is that Cruz returns to the sidelines in at least some capacity, and without a pathetic preseason pool party.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills signing former Broncos punter Sam Martin to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Former Eagles LT Jason Peters to visit tackle-needy Cowboys

Offensive tackle Jason Peters is headed to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens sign former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Baltimore signed RB Kenyan Drake, his agents said Wednesday, bolstering a position that has been banged up two years in a row prior to the start of the season.

news

Shaquille Leonard (back) returns to Colts practice after missing training camp

The player formerly known as Darius is trending toward a positive start to the 2022 season. Shaquille Leonard is participating in the Colts' Wednesday practice.

news

Eagles trading former first-round WR Jalen Reagor to Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading former first-round receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round selection.

news

Chargers sign veteran running back Sony Michel

Sony Michel is headed back to Los Angeles. The veteran running back is signing with the Chargers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.

news

Bears claim 2021 first-round pick OL Alex Leatherwood off waivers from Raiders

Alex Leatherwood will attempt to revitalize his NFL career in the Windy City. The Chicago Bears claimed Leatherwood off waivers on Wednesday.

news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2022 season

NFL.com is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2022 regular season.

news

Jerry Jones: 'Safe to say' rookie Tyler Smith will be Cowboys' starting LT to open season

The Cowboys are poised to swap Smiths at left tackle to open the season. With Tyron Smith set to miss a big chunk of the season after undergoing surgery, Dallas' top option is rookie Tyler Smith on Dak Prescott's blind side.

news

Tight end O.J. Howard visiting Bengals after being released by Bills

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Howard is visiting the Bengals today. An opportunity in Cincinnati might have to wait, however.

news

Lions waive backup QB David Blough, sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld

The Detroit Lions are waiving quarterback David Blough, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. In order to fill his spot, Detroit is expected to sign Nate Sudfeld, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE