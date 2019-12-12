Vick ready for Lamar Jackson to break his record

"This is a new era of football. If Lamar Jackson wins a Super Bowl, you'll have so many kids wanting to be like Lamar Jackson," Vick noted. "In fact, they already do. He's a role model on and off the field. Kids of all color want to be like Lamar. They want to run the football like Lamar. To me, Lamar is already validated. Cam Newton is already validated. Russell Wilson is validated, doing his thing. You see more and more quarterbacks pulling it down and running. It's part of the game. Aaron Rodgers pulls it down and runs. Josh Allen is pulling it down, running. It doesn't matter what you look like. Just do it. Do your thing. That's the best way to play the game. I played the way I played because it was the best way for me to be successful. My teammates knew I was willing to do whatever it took to move the chains. I see that in Lamar. I see that with all winners."