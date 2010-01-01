Vick practices, expected to be Eagles' backup QB vs. Cowboys

Published: Jan 01, 2010 at 07:21 AM

Michael Vick practiced again Friday and is expected to be the Philadelphia Eagles' backup quarterback for this weekend's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.

The winner of Sunday's game at Cowboys Stadium will clinch the NFC East title and possibly a first-round playoff bye. The loser will be a wild-card team.

Vick didn't play in last Sunday's victory over the Denver Broncos because of a quadriceps contusion. He normally backs up Donovan McNabb and takes a few snaps each game in Philadelphia's variation of the Wildcat offense.

"He's feeling good," Eagles coach Andy Reid said of Vick on Friday. "We've got a couple things in for him, so we look forward to getting him back in there and playing."

Vick was injured on a running play during a Dec. 20 game against the San Francisco 49ers. He missed practice last week before returning Thursday.

Vick has run for 95 yards and two touchdowns and thrown for 86 yards and one score.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

